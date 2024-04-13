Susquehanna Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $83.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.78.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $76.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

