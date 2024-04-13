Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

SGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $26.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -263.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.71. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $73,538.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,052.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock worth $608,352. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

