Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $38.79 on Friday, hitting $898.49. 3,332,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $936.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.16. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

