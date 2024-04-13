Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 1,014,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,407. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
