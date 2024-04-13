Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 631,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,069. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $59.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $807.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $164,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,691.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $340,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

