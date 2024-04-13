StockNews.com Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.11.

KB Home Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,021 shares of company stock worth $24,954,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 93.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

