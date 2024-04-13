StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
