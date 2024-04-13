StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.