StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:TRT opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.62.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
