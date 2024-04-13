StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $156.90 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $378,850,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,586,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $698,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,811 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 1,128.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,727,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,160,000 after buying an additional 1,050,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

