StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE KAMN opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the first quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kaman by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

