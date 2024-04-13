StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT stock opened at $173.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.50. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

