StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 4.6 %

PCYG stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $296.07 million, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Park City Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

