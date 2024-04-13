Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April 13th (ALNY, AMBA, APPS, GLAD, QLYS, QNST, TNP, UL, VRA, WGO)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, April 13th:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

