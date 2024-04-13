Stifel Financial’s (SF) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

SF stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

