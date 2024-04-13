StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STEP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.21.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. StepStone Group has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.25.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,894,204.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $3,233,084. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

