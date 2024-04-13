Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 462.6 days.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STZHF stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $31.05. 52,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Stelco has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

