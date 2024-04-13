Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 462.6 days.
Stelco Stock Performance
Shares of STZHF stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $31.05. 52,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Stelco has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $38.25.
About Stelco
