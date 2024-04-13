State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $80.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.71.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.78 on Friday. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in State Street by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,880,000 after purchasing an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

