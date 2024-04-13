State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Stake Cut by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. State Bank of India accounts for about 0.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

State Bank of India Price Performance

Shares of SBKFF remained flat at $91.35 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. State Bank of India has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

About State Bank of India

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

State Bank of India provides banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.