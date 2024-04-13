Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 32,604 shares.

Starcore International Mines Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.62.

About Starcore International Mines

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

