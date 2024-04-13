Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $84.92 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

