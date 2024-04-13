STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 166.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 37.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAG Industrial

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.