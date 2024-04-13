STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $45.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.79 and a beta of 0.86. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $130,633,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 154.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 503,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,425,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,002,000 after acquiring an additional 492,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

