Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 27,876,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,250,352. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

