Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $65.64 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,015,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 2.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $65,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,445. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

