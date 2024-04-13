Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,158,000 after buying an additional 1,263,391 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after buying an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,703,041,000 after buying an additional 516,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

