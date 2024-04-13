Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Position Increased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 185.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URNM. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $52.74. 1,423,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,388. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

