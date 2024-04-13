SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.