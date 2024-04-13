Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.22.

Shares of SDE opened at C$3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.45. The stock has a market cap of C$658.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3506013 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

