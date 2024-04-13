Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Update

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 806,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.99. 777,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,958. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.87.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sony Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.