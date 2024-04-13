Solchat (CHAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.63 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. Solchat has a market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solchat token can now be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00008955 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solchat has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solchat

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Buying and Selling Solchat

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 6.31705033 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,989,209.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solchat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solchat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

