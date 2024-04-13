Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $11.59. Sohu.com shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 30,543 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Sohu.com Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $377.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $141.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

