Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 616 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of United Bankshares worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,142,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

