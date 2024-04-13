Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 5,271 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

