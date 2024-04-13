Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 4,148 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

