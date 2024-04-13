Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,812 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.7 %

ARW opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

