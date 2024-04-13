Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,238 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Celanese by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $156.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $99.33 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

