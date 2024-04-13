Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,582 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

