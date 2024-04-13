Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $123.58 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

