Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 431,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.65 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

