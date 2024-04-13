Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 1,203,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after purchasing an additional 967,009 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

