Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,711 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.11% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.86. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBLU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.