Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys New Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.35.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

