Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.05.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %

GS stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.49. 2,815,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,249. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

