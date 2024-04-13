Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,983,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,682,094. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

