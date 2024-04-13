Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Shell by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.44. 7,385,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

