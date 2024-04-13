Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, hitting $232.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average of $217.87.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

