Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sight Sciences news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 15,917 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $82,131.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,448,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,441 shares of company stock valued at $324,625. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,750 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $5,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 568,135 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 521,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGHT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,673. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

