Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 151,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

