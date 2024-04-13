Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
NYSE SBSW opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
