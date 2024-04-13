Short Interest in Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR) Increases By 225.0%

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Get Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.