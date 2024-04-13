Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 108.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the March 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.03.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 750,319 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 921,132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $6,293,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,142,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

