Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Expands By 108.8%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the March 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HIO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.03.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.